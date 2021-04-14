Mexican national team will fight for gold at the Tokyo Olympics, assures Carlos Padilla

After having conquered the Concacaf pre-Olympic, the Mexican Under-23 Team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, where Carlos Padilla, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, hope they can get the gold medal.

In an interview for ESPN, the president of COM highlighted the quality of the Mexican team and assured that they are one of the candidate teams for the title, so he hopes that what has been achieved can be repeated in London 2012.

“In soccer we have a selection that will be of great quality, because all those who are in the preselection show it in their teams and they showed it in the Pre-Olympic. I think that football can give us the satisfaction of an Olympic medal again “

Regarding the desired number of medals, Carlos Padilla commented that the goal is to equal the five medals that were achieved in the Rio Olympics, although they hope to exceed this number.

“We hope to reach the number of medals that were achieved precisely four years ago, at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, there are five, and we hope to exceed that number, but the goal is to achieve that of four years ago”

