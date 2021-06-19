Mexican National Team: When was the last time El Tri ran out of the World Cup?

The forbidden cry holds the Mexican Soccer Federation and to the Mexican National Team, because if this situation continues, El Tri could miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to an off-court situation as happened in Italy 1990.

31 years ago the Mexican team he was absent from a World Cup for the last time, on that occasion a discipline on the part of the FMF and in full knowledge of his fault, they decided; alter birth certificates for 4 players who played in the sub-20 world cup in Guatemala.

Also read: Copa América 2021: Suzy Cortez wishes Lionel Messi luck with a spicy photo shoot

José Luis Mata, José de la Fuente, Gerardo Jiménez and Aurelio Rivera were the players who participated illegally in the youth tournament and who acquired the nickname of ‘cachirules’ by the press.

After revealing the infraction, Concacaf took action on the matter and punished Mexico by excluding it from the fair, however, that was not the worst, FIFA took action on the matter and decided to exclude El Tri from the World Cup.

In the end, Mexico missed the World Cup in 1990 and the stain remains to this day, as one of the most shameful chapters in the history of Mexican soccer.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content