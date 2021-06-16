Mexican National Team: When does Rogelio Funes Mori debut with Mexico?

After announcing his naturalization as a Mexican, the forward of the Rayados del Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori, would have already received permission to change nationality from FIFA, so the Twin could be included in the Announcement presented by the Argentine coach, Gerardo el Tata Martino for the next Gold Cup.

The Mexico coach has to present a preliminary list of no more than 60 players to play the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, in which the Monterrey striker could already be included in order to be in the final call that they present a week before the start of the tournament.

Mexico will debut on July 10 in the Gold Cup against a rival to be confirmed, but the debut of Rogelio Funes Mori could occur in one of the previous friendly matches, as Mexico will play against Panama at the end of June and will have one more match against Nigeria, a week before the start of the continental fair.

According to the report by the journalist Rubén Rofdríguez, Funes Mori would see his first minutes as a national team against the Nigerian team in the game that they will play on July 3 at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California.

