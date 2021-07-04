Mexican National Team: What naturalized soccer players scored in your debut with El Tri?

The forward of Rayados from Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori, debuted with the Mexican National Team with a goal, as did Guillermo Franco in 2005, the twin will seek to position himself as the top naturalized scorer of El Tri.

Gabriel Caballero He was the first foreigner of the new millennium to be called up with the Mexican National Team, played 8 matches, four of them in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan.

Sinha For his part, he wore the green between 2004 and 2013, playing two World Cups, scoring 6 goals with El Tri in 59 games, thus being the naturalized to win on this list.

We open debate! ✋ Who has been the BEST ‘naturalized’ in the Mexican National Team? ⚽ Guillermo Franco

‘Chaco’ Giménez

Gabriel Caballero

Sinha

Leandro Augusto

Vuosohttps: //t.co/6rZZ0Hlwpe pic.twitter.com/Yh7hM4LxSm – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 10, 2021

Guille Franco he scored in his debut against Guatemala at Alfonso Lastras on October 10, 2005 in San Luis, contesting the World Cup Qualifiers for Germany 2006, in total he played 24 games and scored seven goals.

Leandro Augusto played six games with El Tri, four in qualifiers heading to the 2010 World Cup and even scored a goal. Matías Vuoso scored six goals for Mexico and played the 2015 Copa América in Chile.

Lucas Ayala only played 59 minutes in a friendly against Sweden, did not perform as expected and did not return to the Mexican National Team. Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez played four eliminatory matches, but did not make it to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he made his debut in a friendly against Ivory Coast.

