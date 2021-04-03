Mexican National Team: What happened to the players eliminated in the 2008 Pre-Olympic?

The U23 Mexican National Team got its pass to the Tokyo Olympics after being crowned in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, a tournament that brings “nightmares” to the Mexican fans for what happened in Carson in 2008. But what happened to the players in that tournament?

In that edition of Pre-olympic, the Tri U23, directed by Hugo Sanchez, did not even manage to advance from the group stage, despite the fact that he reached the last duel with possibilities, in the famous match against Haiti.

Mexico had to win by 5 goals against the Caribbean, but in a match where Placide and “the only Haitian” became famous, the National Team got tired of failing and ended up eliminated.

That selection had quite interesting prospects for the future, but the weight of the elimination would end up weighing on most of them, since Enrique Esqueda himself assured that several could not with this load.

Guillermo Ochoa. The best freed from that group, he left America for Ajaccio and then went through Malaga, Granada and Standard Lieja, to return with the Eagles in 2019. Since 2014, he has been the starting goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team.

Cesar Villaluz. One of the promises of Cruz Azul, suffered a severe injury in the 2008 final against Toluca that would affect his career. He passed through San Luis, Jaguares de Chiapa, Atlético San Luis and Celaya, to later emigrate to Spain with Cacereño and is currently in soccer in Guatemala.

Enrique Esqueda. The academy of America promised a lot in his early days, but plantar fasciitis in 2012 would keep him away from the courts for a long time. He passed through Tigres, Pachuca, Atlas, Veracruz and Jaguares. In 2017, after not finding a team, he emigrated to Europe with Arka Gdynia from Poland and currently plays for East Bengal from India.

Santiago Fernandez. Another promising youth squad from the Eagles who even played for Barcelona B for a time, returned to America after passing through Spain and later played in Toluca and Puebla, retiring in 2009 at just 25 years of age.

Luis Angel Landin. The Pachuca youth squad was called up when he played in Morelia. After the Pre-Olympic he arrived at Cruz Azul, where he only played one year, and then began his journey for Houston Dynamo in MLS, Atlante, Puebla, Querétaro, Tecos, Ballenas Galeana and Zacatepec in Mexico, Pérez Zeldón and Herediano in Costa Rica, Deportivo Malacateco and finally CD Guastatoya, currently playing in Guatemala.

