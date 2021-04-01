Mexican National Team: What happened to the 2012 London Olympic champions?

The Mexican Under-23 National Team won its pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games after being crowned champion of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Games, and will seek to emulate what was done by the team that won the Olympic Gold in London 2012, but what happened to that generation ?

After being crowned as pre-Olympic champions against Honduras (as on this occasion), Mexico went to the Toulon Hopes Tournament, to get the title after beating Turkey in the final.

El Tri, led by Luis Fernando “el Flaco” Tena managed to be crowned without losing a single game, as they advanced as the first in the group with two wins and a draw, and later beat Senegal, Japan and Brazil.

In that generation, players like Jesús Corona, Carlos Salcido, Oribe Peralta, Giovani Dos Santos and Marco Fabián, excelled throughout the tournament, but this is what has happened for almost 10 years.

Giovani dos santos. He was playing for Mallorca in Spain, to later move on to Villarreal. In 2015 he was signed by the MLS Galaxy and currently plays for America, where he has lost the title.

Carlos Salcido placeholder image. He arrived as a reinforcement as a player for the UANL Tigres, then went to Chivas, where he was crowned champion with the club of his loves, and ended his career with Veracruz, playing his last game precisely against Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez. Probably the most successful of this generation, he was in America and went to Benfica, to have a short stint at Atlético de Madrid and then to Wolverhampton, where he became one of the Premier League scorers.

Marco Fabian. The Chivas youth player went to Cruz Azul for a couple of seasons and then returned to the Flock. He was signed by Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015 and after four seasons he moved to the Philadelphia Union of the MLS, to later play for Al-Sadd and return to Liga MX with the Braves de Juárez.

Oribe Peralta. The tournament’s top scorer for Mexico left Santos to become multi-champion with the Águilas del América. In 2019 his controversial transfer to Chivas, where he has practically not played, became official.

José de Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul) Israel Jiménez (Tigres – now Mazatlán FC) Carlos Salcido (Tigres – retired) Hiram Mier (Rayados – now Chivas) Darvin Chávez (Rayados – now SJK Seinajoki) Héctor Herrera (Pachuca – now Atlético de Madrid ) Javier Cortés (Pumas – no team) Marco Fabián (Chivas – now FC Juárez) Oribe Peralta (Santos – now Chivas) Giovani dos Santos (Mallorca – now America) Javier Aquino (Cruz Azul – now Tigres) Raúl Jiménez (America – now Wolverhampton) Diego Reyes (America – now Tigres) Jorge Enríquez (Chivas – now Venados) Néstor Vidrio (Pachuca – now Mazatlán FC) Miguel Ponce (Chivas) Néstor Araujo (Cruz Azul – now Celta de Vigo) José Antonio Rodríguez (Veracruz – now Chivas)

