Mexican National Team: Wales denounces racist acts after the match against El Tri

The Welsh Football Association (FAW) has denounced in a statement the racist abuses received on social networks by the players of the national team after the friendly match played this Saturday against the Mexican National Team in Cardiff.

“Racism and all forms of discriminatory behavior are completely unacceptable and the FAW condemns it completely. The FAW is in dialogue with the South Wales police to ensure that this type of abhorrent behavior is reported and investigated,” it says in its written.

“The FAW joins other national clubs and associations to urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behavior,” he says.

No Racism No stupid club loyalties Wales and Wales only pic.twitter.com/wa06HsAhWl – Red Wall News (Q) (P) (@ RedWallNews1) March 28, 2021

The Mexican team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino lost to Wales with a score of 1 goal to zero, the score was by Kieffer Moore at minute 11 of the match.

