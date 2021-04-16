Mexican National Team: Venue for the final phase of the Concacaf Nations League revealed

As previously reported, this year will be very busy for the Mexican National Team. Between friendly matches, Gold Cup, Nations league and the start of the World Cup qualifying rounds will be a complicated schedule.

His first official test will be next June, in the final home run of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament in which Costa Rica, the United States and Honduras meet, the first being the rival of the team led by Gerardo Martino.

A few moments ago, the venues for the semi-finals, final and third place were revealed. All four games will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The semifinals will be played on June 3, while the final will be played on June 6.

OFFICIAL Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will host the Concacaf Nations League Finals … June 3, 2021 – Semifinals

Honduras vs United States

Mexico vs Costa Rica June 6, 2021 – Third Place and Final pic.twitter.com/vGbnFU1jVr – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 15, 2021

The Mexican National Team will have a friendly match against Iceland prior to the game against Costa Rica. That game will be without the European legion and belongs to one of the pending matches that the ‘Tri’ had under contract with SUM.