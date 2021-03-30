Mexican National Team: Uriel Antuna’s message prior to the Pre-Olympic final

The Mexican Under-23 National Team will face the Honduras national team, in the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, after getting his pass to the Tokyo Olympics against Canada.

Before the duel against the Catrachos, Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna sent a message through their social networks, assuring that they would not settle only for the ticket to the Olympics, but they will also fight for the Pre-Olympic title.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América and Pumas would open their stadiums for matchday 13

“With the ticket in hand. Let’s go for that final “

The Mexican National Team managed to reach the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Championship after winning all the matches of the group stage to qualify for the semifinals as first place, eliminating Canada in this instance.

For its part, Honduras advanced to the next round by finishing as first place in Group B, tied in points with Canada but with better goal difference, to later surprise and defeat the United States in the prelude to the final.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: