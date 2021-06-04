Mexican National Team: Uriel Antuna ‘boasts personality’ after failing penalty against Costa Rica

Mexico he hastily defeated the Costa Rica selection in the second Semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League in a dramatic penalty shootout in which the TRI team managed to recover from the initial disadvantage after the failure of Uriel antuna, the first collector of the batch for the Aztec team.

The Mexican National Team opened the penalty shoot-out and Antuna was the ‘brave’ who took the ball to launch the first shot on the side of TRI, sending his shot too crossed, outside the rival goal, putting uphill the shoot for those led by Tata Martino.

Although Antuna’s mistake put the situation tense, everything returned to ‘normal’ two shots later, when a Tico player sent his shot out of the goal protected by Guuillermo Ochoa, who would dress up as a hero covering the last shot of the shoot and sent Mexico to the final against the United States.

Despite his failure, the Chivas striker boasted a message from his brother on social networks, highlighting the great personality to have the courage to be the first collector in the penalty shootout.

What a personality you have to be the first to shoot. You are a carnal pride. Congratulations on another final. Cheer up!” Uriel’s brother posted. “Thank you very much carnal, this is what makes me grow. I love you. ”Antuna replied.

The striker of the Mexican National Team had been flooded on social networks, remembering his last disagreements with the Mexican fans, because in the Liguilla del Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX, the Chivas player starred in an incomprehensible scene in which he celebrated scoring a goal in a tie that was already sentenced against the Flock against Pachuca.

– The BEST of the night: The penalties of Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda. Guillermo Ochoa’s decisive save.

– The WORST of the night: The penalty missed by Uriel ANTUNA. The Cruz Azul and América players saved El Tri. pic.twitter.com/MJon2SpsMC – Footballers (@futbolerosof) June 4, 2021

