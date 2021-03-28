Mexican National Team: Uriel Antuna aims to return to Europe

One of the most effective players that the Mexican team during the stage of Gerardo Martino it has been Uriel antuna, who has stood out for his ability, speed and impudence on the wing.

Those qualities led him to play in the Eredivisie with Groningen; However, despite his brief stint on the old continent, his performances with ‘Tri’ have not gone unnoticed, which is why he was recently linked to Serie A.

Also read: Tottenham: Gareth Bale’s agent denies his return to Real Madrid

He has not reached his full potential with Chivas, which is why he has been harshly questioned, but the former LA Galaxy player told Azteca Deportes that his goal is to return to Europe.

Uriel Antuna, fourth Guadalajara player to be in Dutch football Carlos Salcido-PSV

Francisco Rodríguez-PSV

Ulises Dávila-Vitesse

Uriel Antuna-Groningen pic.twitter.com/SUdjWDFo10 – Chivas Data = Joel González = (@DATOS_CHIVAS) November 28, 2019

“My main motivation is my family. Transcending, setting an example, continuing to grow. One of my biggest dreams is to return to Europe, yes or yes. I always stayed with that little thorn, to have a successful career there “,