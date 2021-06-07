Mexican National Team: TRI players ‘ask for measure’ after the defeat against the United States

After falling in the final of the Concacaf Nations League, the players of the Mexican National Team, Edson Álvarez and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, asked to keep restraint and be more analytical when making judgments about the tricolor team, ensuring that against the United States, they had played one of their best games.

The Club América youth squad valued the joint work carried out by the Mexican National Team against the United States, assuring that it would be a gross mistake to evaluate the defeat taking into account only the result, although he accepted that there are defensive details that have to be corrected.

“We could have made better decisions. We were able to avoid the two corners in which they scored the goals before. But, beyond that, I hope the media have the criteria to transmit the game we played to the people. Not only for the loss, but send a good message, “said Edson.

“Playing against the United States is not easy at all; playing like we did has great merit, “said Edson in an interview for AS.

The Ajax player did not want to argue about the refereeing work of the Panamanian, John Pittí, who scored a dubious penalty against Mexico in overtime.

“We don’t have to focus on that. We know what we had to do. The decisions affected both parties. I don’t know if theirs is a penalty. I don’t know if ours is also a penalty,” he said.

On the other hand, Jesús Manuel Corona, author of Mexico’s first goal in the match, assured that TRI was superior in the processing of the match, but they have to correct defensive details from set pieces, promising ‘revenge’ in the Gold Cup.

“We were superior, but we have to work on set pieces. It is always nice to play against the United States and more as it was done. We did very well. Unfortunately it did not happen. Now there is nothing left but to continue working for the Gold Cup,” he said. Crown.

