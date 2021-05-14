Mexican National Team: Tri Olímpico confirmed three friendlies prior to the Olympic Games

The participation of the U23 Mexican National Team in the Olympic Games It is just around the corner, so Jaime Lozano’s Tri will intensify its preparation for the tournament, with three games; against Romania, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Through a statement, the FaithMexican Soccer Deration reported that the squad of Jaime Lozano will hold these three meetings in Marbella, Spain, just prior to the Olympic Games.

The tour will start on June 5 against the Romanians and will continue on the 8th against Saudi Arabia, so El Tri will close its Olympic preparation against Australia on the 12th.

It should be noted that the three rivals of the Tricolor Sub 23 have their ticket to the Olympic Games insured, so the matches will become more relevant to know at what level Mexico is.

In Tokyo, the team led by Jaime Lozano will face France on July 22, Japan on July 25 and South Africa on 28.

