Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament remained at the Tokyo Olympic Games

This Wednesday the draw for the group stage of the TTokyo Olympics Men’s Soccer Orneo and the Mexican Soccer Team that directs Jaime lozano You already know the teams that will be your rivals in the Group stage that will take place this summer in the city of Tokyo Japan, country with which the Aztecs will share Group A, one of the most complicated in the tournament.

Along with the host and the Mexican National Team, the selective South Africa and France were seeded, making up one of the most difficult squads of the Olympic tournament.

On the other hand, the Honduran team will share a group with New Zealand, South Korea and Romania, in Group B, an accessible sector for the catrachos.

This is how the groups were for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in men’s soccer, Mexico will have Japan, South Africa and France as rivals pic.twitter.com/kzBXs4s8JF – @comedep_oficial (@ComedepOficial) April 21, 2021

When will Mexico play its games in the Tokyo Olympics?

Mexico will face France in Tokyo on July 22 at 4:00 am; Japan in Saitama on July 25 at 7:00 am; and South Africa in Sapporo on July 28 at 7:30 a.m. (Mexico Time)

This is how the groups of the Tokyo Men’s Tournament were drawn: Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico and France Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia Group D: Brazil, Germany , Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia

