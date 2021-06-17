Mexican National Team: The ‘request’ of the players to Gerardo Martino to accept Funes Mori

The attacker of Rayados, Rogelio Funes Mori has the authorization of FIFA to play with the Mexican team, so it is likely that it will be included in Gerardo Martino’s final list for the gold Cup.

The issue of the naturalized has generated controversy in the Mexican soccer environment; However, the leaders of the ‘Tri’, would have accepted the call of the ‘Twin’ with a ‘condition’, according to the column of ‘Touch Filtered ‘.

The source points out that the players already knew of the probable arrival of Funes Mori since last March, for which they would have asked the Argentine strategist that, despite the call for naturalization, give the young attackers born in Mexico a chance.

I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy! pic.twitter.com/wqvOyeu6DA – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) June 14, 2021

“That’s why there have been talks with several chapters, which began during the tour of Europe in March and in the last one in the United States. In all the talks there was always a suggestion (or condition?) From the selected ones born in the worthy land of the nopal: that Martino also give the young people a chance, especially in the case of strikers ”.

With this suggestion from the most experienced players in Mexico, it is likely that in future calls it will be possible to see José Juan Macías, Santiago Giménez or Alexis Vega himself in matches, if they are at the level to wear the green.