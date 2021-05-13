Mexican National Team: The reason why Javier Hernández is not taken into account by Gerardo Martino

After the controversy that arose for not being summoned Javier Hernandez to the Mexican National Team, the possible reason why Gerardo Martino does not have the forward, despite his great start with the LA Galaxy on the MLS.

He can score 250 goals in MLS, but Javier Hernández will not return to Tri. “Chicharito” had an act of indiscipline in a concentration of the Mexican National Team, after that he disappeared, he did not have the attention to speak with Martino, to talk with him or to fix the situation, while this does not happen Javier Hernández does not return to the selection, because he must first talk to Gerardo Martino, “said Gibran Araige of TUDN.

According to information from journalist Gibrán Araige of TUDN, Hernández’s absence is due to an indiscipline he had with Miguel Layún some years ago, in a concentration of the Tri in Texas that still continues to bother the Azteca coach.

According to the sources of this journalist, since this indiscipline was carried out, the forward has not tried to approach “Tata” to apologize, something that Miguel Layún did and that allowed him to wear the tricolor shirt again.

