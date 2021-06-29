Mexican National Team: The real reason why Chicharito Hernández was vetoed by Tata Martino

The controversy over the non-convocation of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez The Mexican National Team seems not to end, because on the contrary, it is more and more alive than ever, because fate has been in charge of stoking the fire with the panorama that is presented to the selector, Gerardo Martino, who looks ‘hanged’ before the injuries and casualties of forward centers.

When everything seemed to cool with the call of de Rogelio Funes Mori, Alan Pulido’s injury He rekindled the controversy over the obvious veto over Chicharito, who is shining with his own light in MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy with his 10 goals in 10 games.

Although many minimize this start of Javier’s season because it is MLS, it is contrasting that Martino does consider players who have had lower performance in that same league, since elements such as Rodolfo Pizarro, Jonathan Dos Santos, Efraín Álvarez and even Alan Pulido seem immovable of the TRI of Tata Martino.

Chicharito in MLS 2021: ➤ 9 goals.

➤ 1 assist.

➤ 10 matches.

➤ No one has scored more goals than him.

➤ Only player with hat-trick in the tournament.

➤ 2 times MVP of the week.

➤ 3 times in the ideal XI of the week.

➤ MVP of the month April-May. TATA, CH14 IS MEXICAN. pic.twitter.com/mdfOfixISz – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

The veto on Hernández is more than obvious, since Chicharito’s athletic performance is not an argument to leave him out of the Mexican National Team on this occasion.

Why is Chicharito from the Tata Martino Mexican National Team?

Although it has already been said that it was a matter of indiscipline during his stay in New York at a TRI concentration, this would only be a reason for his veto, because in reality what caused the greatest annoyance at Tata Martino was Chicahrito’s indifferent attitude after this case.

Unlike other footballers involved in the famous ‘New York Brunch’, Hernández did not seek out Tata Martino to explain the situation or offer an apology, accepting his mistake, choosing to ‘omit’ this fact.

According to information revealed in the Sniper column of the Récord newspaper, that would be the real reason why Chicharito is banned by Tata Martino, since he is the only footballer involved in that indiscipline who is not still called up.

Recently, Hernández assured that, for his part, he will not try to communicate with Gerardo Martino to ask for an opportunity at TRI, arguing that throughout his career he has never requested such a thing from previous selectors.

