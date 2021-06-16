Mexican National Team: The final octagonal of the Concacaf towards Qatar 2022 was defined

This Tuesday, June 15, the eight Concacaf teams that will fight for three and a half tickets for the Qatar World Cup 2022 were defined, after the classification of the teams from El Salvador, Panama and Canada.

The classification is headed by the Mexican National Team, which is the one with the best place in the FIFA Ranking. Later, the United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Honduras, were the other four teams that were already classified to the eighth final.

Also read: Cruz Azul is already working on the renovation of Jesús Corona; will be removed with the Machine

El Salvador, Panama and Canada made it to this round after winning their respective group stages and meeting in the second round the teams of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Curaçao and Haiti, respectively.

Octagonal ready for Qatar Mexico (11)

United States (20)

Jamaica (45)

Costa Rica (50)

Honduras (67)

El Salvador (69)

Canada (70)

Panama (78) (FIFA Ranking) Starts in September with triple date – Villarreal Villalbazo (@ OmarVV9) June 16, 2021

The round of the final octagonal will begin next September and will come to an end in March 2022, to define the three teams that will qualify Qatar directly and the fourth, which will go to the playoff against the fifth of the Conmebol classification.

The competition process is a reciprocal visit, so the teams will be measured twice throughout the tie.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: