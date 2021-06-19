Mexican National Team: “Tata” Martino sends message to fans after FIFA punishment

After what happened in the Concacaf League of Nations, FIFA decided to sanction the Mexican National Team with two games behind closed doors and a fine, as punishment for the famous “forbidden cry” during the semifinals and final of the Final four.

After the punishment was made official, the Mexican Football Federation gave a press conference to report on the details, in which Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of Mexico, left a message to the fans of El Tri.

Martino asked the Mexican fans to focus only on their team and “forget” the rival goalkeeper, since in this way they motivate the players more and do not cause problems for Tri.

“They are really magnificent when it comes to breath, the players feel the support of our people and I want to ask them to focus exclusively on what the national team is. In what our players are, in the support they feel every time the Mexican fan refers exclusively to his team “

The FMF placed a lot of emphasis on this FIFA sanction, since later, in the event of a repeat offense, the penalties could be the deduction of points in the tie heading to Qatar 2022.

