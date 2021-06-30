Mexican National Team: “Tata” Martino and his message to the fans about the “forbidden cry”

Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, spoke in the preview of the friendly match against the Panama National Team and touched on the famous “forbidden cry”, for which El Tri was already sanctioned by FIFA.

At a press conference, “el Tata” Martino said that he is convinced that the Mexican fans will behave in the corresponding way in the match and will not attack the rival goalkeeper, because now they know the consequences that may arise.

“Tomorrow, more than a message, I am convinced that everything will be normal, that people will have a good behavior and will support the national team, nothing more than that, I am fully certain that this will happen”

Regarding the game against the Panamanian team, Martino assured that they expect a rather difficult team, so they will not trust each other and will go out with everything to win with the U23 del Tri team.

“Tomorrow against Panama we hope to find a difficult opponent, especially because of what they have experienced in recent days”

