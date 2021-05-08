Mexican National Team: ‘Tata’ Martino analyzes summoning Luca Martínez Dupuy for the Gold Cup

The lack of strikers has been a headache for Gerardo martino in recent months. The absence of Raúl Jiménez, who was the starting striker of the Mexican team, caused the ‘Tata’ to have to consider other options.

According to the column of ‘Tap Filtering‘, the Argentine strategist asked Norberto Scoponi, liaison between the minor teams, a detailed report of Luca Martínez Dupuy, striker who plays in Rosario Central.

The 19-year-old forward was called up a few months ago by the ‘Under-20’ team, so he has contemplated playing with the ‘Tri’; despite having the opportunity to play with the Argentine National Team.

MEXICAN GOALER! Luca Martinez Dupuy (19) scored a goal at the Clasico Rosarino, where Rosario Central beat Newell’s Old Boys 3-0. One more option in the tricolor front pic.twitter.com/d12Mnd3XNg – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) May 3, 2021

Martino will analyze the report to see if he meets the characteristics he is looking for in a striker for his system. In case he is convinced, Dupuy could make the final list for the Gold Cup.