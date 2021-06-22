Mexican national team: Takefusa Kubo tops Japan list for Tokyo 2020

The Mexican team will face in the next Olympic Games to the local team, the Japan selection, with whom they will play their second meeting in the Group Phase, on July 25.

Although the national team is waiting until the last minute to announce the players who will make the trip, the rest of the teams have already begun to make their call official.

Led by Real Madrid footballers, Takefusa kubo, the Japanese country presented its definitive list in which nine players who are active in the old continent stand out, in addition, it has the experience of Sakai and Endo, who participated in the last two Olympic games.

Goalkeepers: OSAKO Keisuke (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), TANI Kosei (Shonan Bellmare).

Defenders: YOSHIDA Maya (Sampdoria), SAKAI Hiroki (Urawa Reds), ITAKURA Ko (Groningen), NAKAYAMA Yuta (Zwolle), HATATE Reo (Kawasaki Frontale), TOMIYASU Takehiro (Bologna), HASHIOKA Daiki (Sint-Truidense).

Midfielders: ENDO Wataru (Stuttgart), SOMA Yuki (Nagoya Grampus), MIYOSHI Koji (Antwerp), MITOMA Kaoru (Kawasaki), DOAN Ritsu (PSV Eindhoven), TANAKA Ao (Kawasaki), KUBO Takefusa (Real Madrid).

Forwards: MAEDA Daizen (Yokohama F Marinos), UEDA Ayase (Kashima Antlers).

Substitutes: SUZUKI Zion (Urawa), MACHIDA Koki (Kashima), SEKO Ayumu (Cerezo Osaka), HAYASHI Daiki (Sagan Tosu).