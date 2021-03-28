Mexican National Team Sub 23: Mexico ‘crushes’ Canada showing overwhelming superiority

The Mexican Under 23 team led by Jaime Lozano will face this afternoon (7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time) on the Jalisco Stadium field to the Canadian squad in the semifinals of the Concacaf pre-Olympic in order to get his pass to the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the game, the Mexican national team published statistics on their official Twitter account showing their tremendous superiority in pre-Olympic championships, where they have met up to six times and Canada has not been able to ‘tickle’ him. Tricolor’.

In those six games, Mexico has had four wins and two draws, making it undefeated against its Canadian counterpart in pre-Olympic tournaments.

In addition, Mexico has 12 goals in favor and only four against when it is measured against Canada in this tournament, obtaining a difference of +8, clearly showing that it has taken the measure against the Canadians.

The Mexican National Team arrives with a perfect step to this round, after beating their counterparts in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and the United States, scoring 8 goals in favor and conceding only one.

For its part, Canada also did not lose in the group stage, although the Americans only won one commitment, the one played against El Salvador, with a score of 2-0, the other two duels were draws, first 0-0 against Haiti and then a 1-1 against Honduras.

