Mexican National Team Sub 23: Mexico boasts ‘overwhelming’ dominance over Honduras

The Mexican National Team will seek to close with a flourish its participation in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament by facing the Honduras national team, in the grand finale to be held at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

A few hours from the kickoff at the Akron Stadium, the Mexican national team has revealed its role as favorite in the match against the catrachos by showing off its imminent dominance over its rival.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Fernando Schwartz highlights the figures of Cruz Azul in El Tri

Mexicans and Hondurans have met 10 times in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic championships, with a balance of six wins for the tricolor and one for the Central Americans, in addition to three draws.

In addition, the Mexican National Team registers 20 goals in favor and eight against when facing the Honduran National Team, with a differential of more than 12 annotations compared to the catrachos.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team and the Honduras National Team have ensured their participation to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 being the finalists of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.

Read also: Mexican Selection: Héctor Moreno supports the “Tata” Martino process