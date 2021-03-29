Mexican National Team Sub 23: Jaime Lozano impressed after the victory of Honduras over the USA

Jaime lozano, coach of the Mexican National Team, spoke after the victory that Mexico achieved against the Canadian National Team in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic by two goals to nil on the Jalisco Stadium field, which gave way to the Tokyo Olympic Games .

At a press conference, ‘Jimmy’ Lozano also spoke of Honduras’ qualification for the final by beating the United States two goals to one, indicating that it is a good team and that he was undoubtedly surprised that they were able to beat the ‘Stars and Stripes’.

“Honduras is a good team. I was surprised by the result against the United States, “he said.

“I feel very happy to be able to live this moment. I am grateful for the confidence of being here,” he added after the victory against Canada and achieving the pass to the Olympic Games.

With these results, Honduras and Mexico are already qualified for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, so this Tuesday’s match will be ‘mere processing’ and pride in defining the best team in the competition that takes place in Guadalajara, Jalisco .

