Mexican National Team Sub 23: David Faitelson ‘forgets’ Mexico and surrenders to Honduras

David Faitelson, a journalist for ESPN, surrendered to the Honduras national team who qualified for the grand final of the Concacaf pre-Olympic and that he got his pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games, by beating the United States squad two goals to one in the semifinals of the tournament and that will be measured against the Mexican National Team in the grand final of the tournament.

Faitelson, through his social networks, ‘forgot’ about Mexico to congratulate the Honduran squad where he hopes that this historic and surprising result against the United States will be the watershed to see a great generation of Honduran soccer.

“Great achievement of Honduran soccer. To qualify for the Olympic Games when they were not favorites … Hopefully this is the sign of another good generation of footballers from the Central American country … ”, published Faitelson.

With this, Honduras and Mexico are already qualified for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, so this Tuesday’s match will be a ‘mere process’ and pride in defining the best team in the competition that takes place in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Both teams arrive undefeated in these instances, although Mexico has a better record than the catrachos, as the Tricolor has won its 4 games.

