Mexican National Team Sub 23: After boos, JJ Macías returns to the bench against Canada

Mexico meets Canada in the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic and Jose Juan Macías, forward for Tricolor and Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, will return to the bench after receiving some grandmas he received in the game against the United States.

“JJ” Macías in view of USA, played 70 minutes, however, the player’s performance was not as expected by Jimmy Lozano.

Against Canada, where Mexico is playing the pass to the Olympic Games and the Pre-Olympic final, the lead will be occupied by Alexis Vega.

#Mexican team Jaime Lozano plans to repeat Canada the line-up of the match vs Costa Rica with the exception of the forced change of Sebastián Jurado for Luis Malagón. JJ Macías would go to the bench. – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) March 28, 2021

Jimmy Lozano’s Under 23 Team has stood out for having midfield scorers such as Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, who command the scoring table with 4 and 2 goals respectively

