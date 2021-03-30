Mexican National Team: Squad will be vaccinated prior to the Tokyo Olympics

The U23 Mexican National Team got its pass to the Tokyo Olympics after beating the Canada selection in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, and before traveling to Japan, the squad will be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

According to information from Espn Digital, the 18 players who are summoned by Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano their vaccine is “insured”, as they are looking to get at least 25 for the campus.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas, the great beneficiary of the Pre-Olympic Selection

The rest of the doses will be distributed between the coaching staff and the staff of the Mexican team, prioritizing those elements that are working on the pitch.

In addition to the 18 players who will make the trip, the Mexican National Team will bring about 23 people that make up the work team of “Jimmy” Lozano, of which about seven will be vaccinated.

As part of the delegation of athletes that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics, the players will receive “yes or yes” the dose of the vaccine, although it is still unknown which will be used.

Along with the vaccine, the elements of the Tri will use a bracelet that will serve to detect if they were in contact with any infected person, in addition to serving as an identifier to prevent them from leaving the “bubble” in which they will be concentrated during the Olympic Games.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: