Mexican National Team: Soccer Tournament Calendar at the Tokyo Olympics

In the absence of what happens in the Final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament, The Mexican Soccer Team can now pack bags for the next Tokyo Olympics This summer, since TRI has already secured its ticket in the Olympic tournament, in addition to being one of the teams that would be seeded.

With that data, Mexico could only end up assigned in Groups B, C and D, since Japan will be the seed of Group A in a premeditated manner because it is the host country.

The Olympic Soccer Tournament will begin on July 22, with the 4 groups of the contest having activity during that day, in addition to the 25 and 28 of the same month.

The Quarter-Finals will be held on Saturday July 31, while the Semi-Finals will be played on August 3 in Kashima and Saitama.

The grand final will be played in Yokohama on August 7.

Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

