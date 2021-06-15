Mexican national team seeks one more friendly before the Tokyo Olympics

After finishing his tour of Europe, the Mexican Under-23 Team, which he directs Jaime lozanoHe would be looking for one more friendly match prior to the Tokyo Olympics, to have two preparation duels in the next few days.

According to information from ESPN, the Tri U23 has already planned a friendly match before the New Zealand national team on July 15, but would seek to face the Panama selection June 30.

This pair of encounters would already be with the players on Jaime Lozano’s final list for the Tokyo Olympics, in search of the three adult reinforcements beginning to adapt to the group.

The Mexican National Team will concentrate from June 21 to 27 at the FMF High Performance Center, to play the friendly match on June 30. After this, El Tri would return to CAR prior to their next match against New Zealand, to finally travel to Japan in the following days.

Mexico will make its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 22, when it will face the French National Team in the first match of Group A.

