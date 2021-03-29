Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado’s message that ‘excites’ the fans prior to the game vs Canada

The Mexican National Team will experience the most important match in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, facing the Canada selection, looking for a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, in the semifinals.

A few hours before the game that will define the last invited by Concacaf in the Olympic tournament, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado has begun to excite the Mexican fans with an emotional message on social networks.

“Let’s go for the ticket to Tokyo With everything @miseleccionmx !! # PasiónYOrgullo”, he wrote.

This publication has provoked reactions and comments from Aztec fans on social networks, showing their enthusiasm for seeing the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Daleeeeeeeee Sebas !!!!!!! Is today! It’s TODAY !!! From here to infinity !!!!! With you always !!!!! – Samantha Andrea (@ sammyguaya19) March 28, 2021

let’s go with everything sebastian greetings from a spanish xD – SANTIAGO SUPREMO (@SANTIAGOSUPREMO) March 28, 2021

Come jury with all dad – Eder Torres (@ EderTor00414135) March 28, 2021

Come on Sebas with everything !!! – Carlos CPrisciliano (@pittcarloos) March 28, 2021