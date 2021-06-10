Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado’s emotional message for the match against Australia

The Mexican National Team continues with its preparation training on the European tour, to face the third friendly match against the Australian National Team towards its participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

After starting as a starter in the tie against Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message for the last preparation game against the Australians.

“We continue to prepare ourselves to the full day by day to arrive in our best version. Let’s go MEXICO # PasiónYOrgullo,” he wrote next to the images of the match against Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican National Team directed by the coach Jaime lozano will seek to close the tour of the European territory facing the Australian National Team in Marbella, Spain next Saturday, June 12.

