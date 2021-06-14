Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado will be excluded from the Olympic Games

The goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, Sebastián Jurado, would not be summoned to the Olympic Selection and his place will be taken by the goalkeeper of the Rayos del Necaxa, Luis Ángel Malagón, before the imminent call of Guillermo Ochoa as reinforcement.

According to ESPN, Jimmy Lozano has already chosen the 18 players who will travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games and the main novelty is the absence of Sebastián Jurado.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Raúl Jiménez’s injury also affected the Wolves, says Gerardo Martino

Jurado had an advantage over Malagón in the call and since it was announced that one of the reinforcements would be a goalkeeper, it was believed that Jurado would be the one chosen to be the substitute.

However, it will be Malagón who will take the Jury place in Tokyo, who will put on the gloves next to the goal of the Eagles, Guillermo Ochoa.

In addition to Ochoa, Henry Martín and Luis Romo will be the reinforcements of the Tricolor.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content