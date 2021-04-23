Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado sends a message to the reinforcements of El Tri for JO

The Mexican National Team is nowhere from debuting in the Olympic Games, El Tri already knows their group rivals where the host and the power of France stand out. For this contest, El Tri will be able to carry three elements as reinforcement, for which the Jury demands that they provide leadership.

“Leadership, that is the important thing, consequently the talent you have, the military in several teams or having a great career will be of great help and transmit that security and confidence to unite the group.” On the other hand, he applauded that all the elements of the selection team have experience in the first division, so there is plenty of quality.

Also read: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac reinforcing Club América? French breaks the silence

“We are a very competitive team, we work every day to reach the top and all footballers are in the first division and that is something very important the fact of competing in the highest circuit and the issue of reinforcements there is a lot of quality, players that go beyond the great football they have, but we have to prepare on a daily basis to earn a position “.

READY THE RIVALS OF THE OLYMPIC TRI! The Mexican under-23 team will face their counterparts from France, Japan and South Africa, in the group stage of the Olympic games What do you think? pic.twitter.com/13MRSweVi5 – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) April 21, 2021

Finally, he said that they should always seek to put the name of Mexico at the highest in the world of sport.

“We have to get used to putting Mexico in the highest positions, to being winners and to begin to establish that culture in Mexico of leading our nation to the highest positions in sports.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content