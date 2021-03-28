Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado raises his voice against the forbidden cry

The Mexican National Team has closed with its preparation training to face the match for the pass to the Tokyo Olympics before the Canada selection, in semi-final action at the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.

In a press video conference prior to the game, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado raised his voice to ask all the fans who will be in the stands to avoid making the forbidden cry during the game against the maple leaf squad.

“To invite them to support us, we require the support of the fans in this sensitive issue. We ask for all their support and understanding that the cry is not given,” he said.

"To invite them to support us, we require the support of the fans in this sensitive issue. We ask for your full support and understanding that the cry is not given."

In addition, the goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine that being able to participate in the Olympic Games with the Mexican National Team would be a momentous moment in his short career on the field of play.

“It is an important milestone in my career. It is a very good tournament and a showcase for all the players for the future. It is the pressure of the good that every player would like to feel,” he said.

The Mexican National Team will seek to secure its ticket to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games when it faces the Canadian National Team, in one of the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.