Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado celebrates the pass to the Olympic Games with an emotional message

The Mexican National Team has achieved the goal of obtaining a pass to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, by winning by a score of 2-0 against the Canada selection, in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.

After the victory achieved at the Jalisco stadium against the maple leaf squad, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado has celebrated the achievement of the Mexican national team with an emotional message on social networks.

“We got the ticket to # Tokyo2020! Now to close the pre-Olympic with another victory. GO! # PasiónYOrgullo”, he wrote.

Ticket to # Tokyo2020 was won! ⚽️ Now to close the pre-Olympic with another victory. LET’S GO! #PasiónYPrgullo pic.twitter.com/Y9iCrNcmjM – Sebastián Jurado (@seba_jurado) March 29, 2021

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will seek to win the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament when it faces the Honduras national team next Tuesday, March 30 to be held in the Akron Stadium.

# Olympic | WE DID IT! IT’S OUR!

WE STAY WITH THE TO TOKYO! ⚽ To continue dreaming together, Unconditional! ✨

Tuesday at the ! #PasiónyOrgullo | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/kjHQ6yMeca – National Team (@miseleccionmx) March 29, 2021

