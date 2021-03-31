Mexican National Team: Sebastián Jurado breaks down in tears after winning the Pre-Olympic title (VIDEO)

The Mexican National Team managed to win the title of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, by prevailing in penalty shoot-outs by a score of 5-4 against the Selection of Honduras, after drawing 1-1 in the 120 regulation minutes.

Despite the absence of the starting goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagón Due to the injury he suffered to his left wrist in the game against the United States, substitute Sebastián Jurado became the figure when he stopped one of the five penalties for the catrachos.

Prior to the post-match interview, the goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine He could not contain the emotion of achieving victory with the Mexican national team, ending up in tears.

The tears of triumph! @seba_jurado burst into tears after stopping a penalty and collaborating so that @miseleccionmx won the Pre-Olympic # TriPorTUDN | # ATokyo2020 | #Preolimpico pic.twitter.com/ZFpHAqh0k3 – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 31, 2021

Through Twitter, they have spread the video of the moment when goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado is in the mixed zone in the field of Akron Stadium prior to the TUDN interview and shed tears.

With this, the Mexican National Team ends its participation in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with a record of four wins and one draw, with 11 goals in favor and only two against.

Thanks for your support, Unconditional! #PasiónyOrgullo | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/Xm4Bvt9x18 – National Team (@miseleccionmx) March 31, 2021

