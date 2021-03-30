Mexican national team: Sebastián Córdova sees Honduras as a difficult rival to defeat

The Mexican National Team have had their only preparation training to face the grand final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, this Tuesday, March 30 against the Honduras national team, in it Akron Stadium.

In a press videoconference, midfielder Sebastián Córdova confessed that the Catracho team will be a difficult rival to defeat in order to achieve the tournament championship after sealing the pass to the Olympic Games.

“” It will be a very tight match, with a lot of grit against them. To think that the Honduras National Team is a difficult rival, “he said.

In addition, the midfielder of the Eagles of America He affirmed that it will be the cherry on the cake to be able to win the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament and close the participation of the tri in Guadalajara with a flourish.

“We have already achieved a goal of three, continue to win the final and have a good participation in the Olympic Games,” he said.

