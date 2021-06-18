Mexican National Team: Sebastián Abreu defends Rogelio Funes Mori from his detractors

The former soccer player and former Uruguay national team, Sebastián “Loco” Abreu spoke about the controversy that has generated around a possible call of the Rayados de Monterrey striker to the Mexican National Team of Gerardo Martino for gold Cup

The Uruguayan said that assuming that the Rayados striker became a Uruguayan national, there would be no place because they have players like Suárez and Cavani, but with Mexico it is different.

“I do not want to enter into nationalisms. It is within the law, he is Mexican and can be called up. He competes with the forwards that Tri today has with those characteristics of center forward in the area with passing game. Why are you going to prohibit yourself from having A player like that if you can summon him? If those characteristics are important to give a plus to the team, why refuse to count on him ?, he told ESPN. “

I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy! pic.twitter.com/wqvOyeu6DA – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) June 14, 2021

“If you tell me that Funes Mori became Uruguayan nationalized, I will tell you no because today with Cavani, Luis Suárez and Maxi Gómez there is no place. But if tomorrow we do not have any of them and they tell me that we have Funes Mori, able who evaluated and analyzed it to be able to summon it “, he concluded.

