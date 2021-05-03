Mexican National Team: Santiago Ormeño sends a ‘recadito’ to Gerardo Martino

Santiago Ormeño he fell two goals away from equaling Alexis Canelo as scoring champion in the Clausura 2021; However, the attacker of Puebla He has had a great tournament, earning praise both in the national and international circles.

His good moment has caused the fans to ask for his call to the Mexican team, a situation that looks complicated, since, Gerardo martino look for another type of striker. The player pointed out in an interview for Mediotiempo, that this choice is not in his hands, so he cannot be thinking about it all the time.

“I cannot be bothered by something that is not in my hands; I am not the one who decides. There are other people who are the ones who make the decisions and then I cannot break my head because of that. The only thing I have left is to work and trying to speak on the court and that’s what I try to do and see how long it lasts for me. Let’s hope it’s a long time. “

Ormeño, you could fight as a scoring leader, but may life reward you with a league full of goals, maybe there life is fair with you and what few players in Puebla can boast about, BEING CHAMPIONS WITH THE STRIPE. pic.twitter.com/azMw8Gy2Sy – • From the seat of 12 • (@SomosButaqueros) May 3, 2021

In recent months there has been talk about the possible summons of Rogelio Funes Mori, an issue that has divided opinions. Santiago Ormeño confessed that he is a great admirer of the Rayados striker, but he does not agree with those naturalized in the national team.