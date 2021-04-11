Mexican National Team: Santiago Ormeño is not called to El Tri for playing in Puebla

Santiago Ormeño lives a great moment in Liga MX, during the closing 2021 he has been consecrated as the best Mexican scorer, however, it seems to go unnoticed for Gerardo “Tata” Martino who does not contemplate it, which displeases the squad of the Puebla.

During an interview for AS Mexico, Daniel Alvarez He commented that Ormeño has the conditions to be summoned, but according to his saying, being in Puebla works against him, because if Ormeño played in Chivas or America he would have already been summoned.

“They have already asked me that several times and I am going to answer what I feel and think, the shirts in Mexican football of course weigh, today if he were in an America or a Chivas, of course they would be talking about him in all It is not easy in Puebla to do what he is doing and if he were on another team they would have already called him to the national team, but as I have told you, as long as he continues to do his job well here sooner or later the fruits and his called, “he stressed.

The ‘Fideo’ made it clear that for now the squad led by ‘Tata’ needs a born striker, a position which he lacked in the most recent friendly games against Wales and Costa Rica.

“We also know that center-forwards we need, it is not that we have six or seven forwards to say” today I do not call this one, I better call the other one “. Selection in his time what will be scarce the most is a center forward. Besides, he has dual nationality, we know that we can lose a center forward who can occupy him at the time and we hope that the other team does not win it, “he added.

According to information from Peru, Santiago Ormeño is being considered by the Peruvian strategist, the “Tigre” Gareca within the list of 50 summoned to play the Copa América.

