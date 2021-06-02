Mexican National Team: Santiago Giménez knew at the last minute about Tri Olímpico by Jaime Lozano

Football player Santiago Gimenez of Blue Cross in Liga MX, he entered the last minute call for the Mexican Under-23 National Team of Jaime lozano, looking for a place for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Cementeros forward will join the national team, along with Eduardo Aguirre and Alan Cervantes from Santos Laguna, to the concentration in Spain, after having played the final of the recent 2021 Guardians Tournament.

After having an outstanding closing Santiago Giménez in the league, he won the possibility of being part of this preselection in search of fighting one of the 18 places to José Juan Macías, Eduardo Aguirre and Alexis Vega.

The Mexican Under-23 Team is currently in Marbella prior to playing 3 matches against Australia, Romania and Saudi Arabia, in search of putting together the 18-element team that will attend the Olympic Games.

