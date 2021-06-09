Mexican national team: Santiago Giménez is out for the duel against Australia

Santiago Gimenez, forward of the Cruz Azul Machine and the Mexican U23 National Team, will not see activity in the last duel of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, before the Australian National Team.

At a press conference after the draw against Saudi Arabia, Jaime Lozano, Tri Sub-23 coach, declared that “el Bebote” Giménez will not be considered for the last friendly due to a muscle injury.

Also read: Reinforcement for the Olympic Games? Jaime Lozano spoke about the possible call for Andrés Guardado

These same muscular discomforts would have been the reason why Santiago Giménez did not see activity in the first two meetings of the Mexican National Team, against Romania and Saudi Arabia.

In the conference after Mexico 1-1 Arabia, Jaime Lozano ruled out the participation of Santiago Giménez vs Australia due to a muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/O5u4RVHzr9 – Villarreal Villalbazo (@ OmarVV9) June 8, 2021

Without minutes in the three games of the Tri Sub-23 in his tour of Europe, “el Bebote” Giménez would be practically ruled out for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, because not only will he arrive without rhythm of the game, but he could not show himself to compete for a place on the final list.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: