Mexican national team: Rubén Rodríguez looks with bad eyes that Martino does not release players to Lozano

Sports journalist Ruben Rodriguez from Fox Sports MX, sees it as disrespectful that Gerardo Martino do not lend important players to Jaime Lozano, towards his preparation for the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

IT SEEMED TO ME A LACK OF RESPECT THAT CÓRDOVA AND ‘CHARLY’ WERE IN THIS SELECTION (OF MARTINO) “, were part of the words of Rubén Rodríguez.

For Rubén Rodríguez the call of Sebastián Córdova and Carlos Rodríguez to the call of Gerardo Martino, is a lack of respect for the Tri Olímpico coach, since he must engage his team well.

The communicator was clear in his message through ‘The Last Word’, where he stressed that Jaime Lozano must be given all the players he asks for, in search of putting together his best team for the Olympic Games.

