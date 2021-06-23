Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori’s message after his first training session at El Tri

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori stole the looks of the cameras in the first training session at the High Performance Center, ahead of the friendly matches against the national teams of Panama and of Nigeria.

After the first official practice as a member of the Mexican National Team, the Rayados de Monterrey attacker showed his feelings with an emotional message broadcast on his social networks.

“Thankful, happy and proud @miseleccionmx @miseleccionmxEN,” he wrote.

Grateful, happy and proud @miseleccionmx @miseleccionmxEN pic.twitter.com/0YsUdhVA4W – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) June 23, 2021

It should be noted that the coach Gerardo Martino will announce the final call for the players who will play the 2021 edition of the gold Cup in July with the Mexican National Team at the end of the preparation match against Panama.

