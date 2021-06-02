Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori would be on the final list to play the Gold Cup

The Mexican team will have a very active summer in the United States, starting this Thursday with the semifinal of the Final Four against Costa Rica, and then play a series of friendlies in the face of the gold Cup.

However, one of the problems he has faced Gerardo Martino This year it was the lack of a striker, so, according to the newspaper Esto, the directors of the national team have worked with the country’s authorities to speed up the naturalization process of Rogelio Funes Mori.

The source indicates that the Argentine attacker would be on the payroll that must be delivered to Concacaf between June 20 and 22 to announce the players who will play the Gold Cup.

#LigaMX | “The procedures (for naturalization) are advanced and will soon end, and he will not leave #Monterrey for the moment,” they tell me from the environment of Rogelio Funes Mori. Is your continuity confirmed in #Rayados next semester? “Today, yes”, they just say … pic.twitter.com/LfR3KSaRUG – Emmanuel Quispe (@emaquix) June 1, 2021

After the Final Four, the ‘Tri’ will hold a friendly against Honduras, on June 11. At the end of the month, he will face his counterpart from Panama, while on July 3, he will face Nigeria, prior to the start of the Gold Cup.