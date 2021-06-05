Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori vs Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who is the better forward?

The Mexican National Team once again showed that the absence of a nine referent in the scheme of Gerarado Martino in the absence of Raúl Jiménez, so a large part of the fans are crying out for the return of the historic TRI striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, although everything seems to be arranged for Tata to summon his ‘countryman’ Rogelio Funes Mori, recently naturalized as a Mexican.

El Mellizo seems to have earned a call with the Mexican representative, since the great trajectory that the Monterrey team has signed with him supports it, although for now, he is not living the best moment.

On the contrary, Javier Hernández has shaken off the malaria that haunted him in recent years, signing a phenomenal start to the season in the United States MLS with the LA Galaxy, scoring 7 goals in 7 games.

Rogelio Funes Mori vs Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who is the better forward?

With very different styles, Chicharito and Funes Mori share the ‘same misfortune’ of being classified as lucky forwards, who score anthology goals, but can also have incredible failures against the rival frame, even sharing a sarcastic nickname, because at the Argentinian nicknamed him for a long time as FunesDios, while Hernández was ‘recognized’ as ChichaDios.

In different leagues and at different levels, Hernández and Funes have fairly even numbers, because while the Chivas youth squad has an average of .374 goals per game, Funes Mori registers .408.

Despite not being at his best, Funes Mori scored 9 goals and 1 assist in 17 games in the past semester with Rayados de Monterrey, playing 82% of the games as a starter and participating in 45% of La Pandilla’s goals. .

El Mellizo has not scored since April 25 in Liga MX.

For his part, Chicharito has made a drastic change compared to last season, playing all the games as a starter and completing 97% of the matches, participating in 72% of the team’s goals.

Chicharito has not scored since May 15 with the Galaxy in MLS.

Rogelio Funes Mori’s numbers 376 matches 154 goals .409 average 48 assists Participated in 1 Club World Cup and scored 2 goals In Europe he scored 14 goals with Eskişehirspor of Turkey. Cup and League Champion in Portugal League and Concachampions Champion with the Rayados.

Javier Chicharito Hernández’s numbers 441 games 165 goals .409 average 54 assists He played 46 Champions League games, scoring 14 goals. He played 10 Europa League games, scoring 4 touchdowns. 2-time Premier League champion with Manchester United. Scoring champion in Liga MX with Chivas Scoring champion in Gold Cup MVP of the season in Liga MX League champion with Chivas UEL champion with Sevilla Supercup champion in England Top scorer of the Mexican National Team

