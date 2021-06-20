Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori the only one on a par with Raúl Giménez

Rogelio Funes Mori is a few days away from debuting in the Gold Cup amid controversy over his call to Tri, so Gabriel Caballero, who lived the same situation as the Twin, highlighted the characteristics of the Rayados striker, he is the only attacker at the height of Raúl Jiménez.

“There is always someone who is missing and who is left over, the situation that modifies the calls is the problem of Raúl Jiménez, that his characteristics are not the same as those of Alan Pulido, Henry Martín and ‘Chicharito’, and perhaps the closest thing to Raúl it may be Funes Mori; then it already passes by the taste of DT. “

“Funes Mori is more of a pivot that holds the ball for you, more of the area, a tall guy who heads well and who smells it in the area and generates many options, I think he happens there. I think Chicharo is a great player, but maybe the ‘Tata’ is looking for other characteristics, and perhaps the coach’s intention is for him to resume his best level in MLS ”, Gabriel Caballero analyzed.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican strategist made it clear that it would not be healthy to think that Funes Mori is the solution to all the tricolor’s problems.

“If we hope that because he is naturalized he has to do everything that cannot be done together, it is impossible, because football is a team game and the characteristics of all the players have to be combined to play a good role,” he added.

“With me there were circumstances, I remember that Jesús Arellano and Johan Rodríguez had suspension and could be at the start of the World Cup, so the position needed players and that’s where I fell with that possibility. Although he was in a good moment, logically that a sector generated disagreement, football is of taste and in the National Team there will always be people who are left over and people who are missing ”, he pointed out.

