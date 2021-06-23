Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori spoke about his call to Tri

After completing his naturalization, Rogelio Funes Mori was summoned by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino to the Mexican National Team, for the friendly duels for the 2021 Gold Cup, and the “Twin” already had his first training session with El Tri.

In an interview for the Rayados de Monterrey channel, “el Mellizo” Funes Mori stated that he feels quite proud to be able to defend the colors of Mexico and to be taken into account in a call with the best players in the country.

“Very excited, very proud to be on the list of the best Mexican players. I am very happy and obviously I want to continue doing things well to be able to defend this country in the best way.”

Funes Mori also declared that he will take the call for the Mexican National Team with all due seriousness and will defend the shirt “with his heart”, since he knows the importance of this call.

“The commitment of always, the responsibility that I have had throughout my career. It is a very important challenge for me and I feel that I am prepared, I have done everything with respect, responsibility and this call will not be the exception. I will defend Mexico with all my heart “

On the other hand, Rogelio Funes Mori assured that he was always close to Mexico, since before his arrival in Liga MX, because during his stay in the United States he managed to form ties with different Mexican friends.

“I think that in another life I was Mexican. I lived in the United States for a long time and I also feel that the people who go to the other side to live better, that Mexico has given me. I have many Mexican friends, not only here in Mexico but in the United States “

