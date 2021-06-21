Mexican National Team: Rogelio Funes Mori reports with Gerardo Martino at TRI

Rogelio Funes Mori He already traveled this Monday from the city of Monterrey to Mexico City to report for the first time to the Mexican National Team that directs Gerardo Martino and join the concentration that Aztec players will have with a view to the next 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Funes Mori boasted on social networks a photo where he was accompanied by his wife before embarking on the trip to what will be his first concentration as selected with Mexico.

The soccer players summoned by Gerardo Martino are summoned for this Monday afternoon at the facilities of the High Performance Center of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

In other of his stories, Funes Mori boasted the meeting with the defender of Rayados de Monterrey, César Montes, who welcomed him with a warm message

“Welcome ‘wey’”, to which the Twin responded with a very Mexican ‘Thanks carnal’.

The footballers will join Héctor Moreno and it is expected that this Monday Carlos Rodríguez and Jesús Gallardo will also travel to report to the CAR.

